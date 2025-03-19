Rising temperature, declining groundwater pose threat to crops in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: As temperatures keep rising, groundwater levels continue to deplete in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, leading to significant crop damage.
According to Nizamabad Ground Water Department Deputy Director P Srinivas Babu, that the district has around one lakh bore wells. Forty-one per cent of the area has less than 10 metres of groundwater, 44% between 10 to 20 metres and 13% below 20 metres.
In February 2024, the average groundwater level was recorded at 11.34 metres, compared to 11.94 metres in February this year and 10.9 metres in January.
Considering the soil and rock composition, groundwater levels between 16 to 18 metres are deemed safe. However, due to extensive old rock formations, groundwater levels have significantly dropped in Bheemgal, Naveepet, Dichpally and Mugapal mandals despite normal rainfall this year.
Bheemgal, Dharpally, Srikonda and Indalwai are classified as non-command areas, where declining groundwater levels have led to crop damage. Farmers in these regions have cultivated paddy, which requires substantial water.
In Kamareddy, Gandhari, Tadwai and parts of Sadashivanagar have blast rock formations, while the rest of the district is covered by granite. Kamareddy, Sadashivanagar, Ramareddy, Bhiknoor, Domakonda, Bibipet and Machareddy mandals are also classified as non-command areas, where farmers rely on bore wells.
The average groundwater level in Kamareddy for February was recorded at 12.97 metres, compared to 10.68 metres in January.
Officials advised farmers to adopt water conservation practices by forming area-wise groups and implementing an “on-and-off” system for groundwater usage. They also recommend constructing farm ponds, percolation tanks and water harvesting structures on fields and added that the government is supporting these initiatives through the MNREGS programme.
Speaking to TNIE, Sathish Yadav suggested that farm ponds could be converted into fish tanks, providing additional income for farmers.
He cited ongoing fish tank projects in Kyasaram and Bibipet villages as examples and emphasised that water conservation projects could fulfill the irrigation needs of upland farmers.