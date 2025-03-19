Rising temperature, declining groundwater pose threat to crops in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: As temperatures keep rising, groundwater levels continue to deplete in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, leading to significant crop damage.

According to Nizamabad Ground Water Department Deputy Director P Srinivas Babu, that the district has around one lakh bore wells. Forty-one per cent of the area has less than 10 metres of groundwater, 44% between 10 to 20 metres and 13% below 20 metres.

In February 2024, the average groundwater level was recorded at 11.34 metres, compared to 11.94 metres in February this year and 10.9 metres in January.

Considering the soil and rock composition, groundwater levels between 16 to 18 metres are deemed safe. However, due to extensive old rock formations, groundwater levels have significantly dropped in Bheemgal, Naveepet, Dichpally and Mugapal mandals despite normal rainfall this year.

Bheemgal, Dharpally, Srikonda and Indalwai are classified as non-command areas, where declining groundwater levels have led to crop damage. Farmers in these regions have cultivated paddy, which requires substantial water.