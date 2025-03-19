SC/ST Act case against Telangana MLA

HYDERABAD: The LB Nagar police registered a case against MLA D Sudheer Reddy under the SC/ST Act for allegedly insulting Hasthinapuram Corporator Banoth Sujatha, who belongs to the ST community.

Sujatha alleged that on March 17, the MLA made derogatory remarks against her. According to the FIR, he reportedly stated, “Honeymoon is running between the complainant (Sujatha) and Madhuyashki, Campaign Committee Chairman and LB Nagar in-charge.”

She further alleged that despite knowing she belongs to the Lambada community, the MLA insulted her modesty. She also claimed that this was not the first instance, accusing Sudheer Reddy of making caste-based remarks against her in the past.