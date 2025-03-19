Telangana Assembly passes Endowments Bill, paves way for Yadagirigutta temple trust board

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill 2025, paving the way for creation of the Yadagirigutta temple trust board on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams of Andhra Pradesh.

Introducing the Bill, Endowments, Forests & Environment Minister Konda Surekha outlined the objectives behind establishing the Yadagirigutta temple trust board. She said there has been a substantial increase in flow of pilgrims and devotees to Yadagirigutta temple, which currently attracts more than 50,000 devotees per day.

The minister said that the state government has planned several developmental projects, leveraging various technologies, to improve infrastructural facilities in a bid to make the Yadagirigutta Devasthanam a more welcoming and accessible place of worship.

“Recognising the temple’s religious and cultural importance, the government planned to develop Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Yadagirigutta and its surroundings as a temple city area. To achieve these objectives, it is essential to form a trust board consisting of community leaders, technical experts, and representatives from both governmental and non-governmental organisations,” she said.

The minister also said that the Bill would facilitate creation of trust boards for temples with over Rs 100 crore annual income.

“The annual income of Yadagirigutta Devasthanam for the year 2023-24 was Rs 224 crore. The annual income of Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple is Rs 187 crore,” she said.