Telangana Budget 2025: ₹3.04 lakh crore outlay focuses on growth, social welfare

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday presented the 2025-26 budget with an estimate of ₹3,04,965 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also the Finance Minister, presented the 2025-26 budget in the State Legislative Assembly. Of this, the proposed revenue expenditure is ₹2,26,982 crore, and capital expenditure is ₹36,504 crore.

In his budget speech, he said the government is firmly committed to achieving the long-term development goals of Telangana.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the 'Telangana Rising 2050' vision, policies and programmes are being shaped to drive sustainable progress. The strategic roadmap for the next decade envisions a fivefold expansion of the current USD 200 billion state economy into a trillion-dollar economy, he added.

He stated that Telangana's economy continues to achieve steady growth, effectively navigating the rapid changes in the global economic landscape.

In the financial year 2024-25, Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices stands at ₹16,12,579 crore, registering a growth rate of 10.1 percent compared to the previous year. During the same period, India's GDP was ₹3,31,03,215 crore, with a growth rate of 9.9 percent.

He said: “In 2024-25, Telangana's Gross State Value Added (GSVA) is primarily driven by the service sector, which contributes 66.3 percent, followed by the agriculture and allied sectors at 17.3 percent, and the industrial sector at 16.4 percent.”