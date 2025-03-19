Telangana CM Revanth likens caste survey report to Gita, Bible, Quran

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged the Backward Class (BC) communities to remain vigilant and not fall prey to those seeking political gains under the guise of caste. He asserted that BCs would not get justice if they disrupt and find fault with the caste survey. “BCs must take the lead in securing their rights, and I will stand firmly with them,” he said.
This statement came after the Assembly and Legislative Council passed the two Bills to increase BC reservations to 42 per cent in education, employment and local bodies. Following this, leaders from various BC associations met the chief minister in the Assembly Committee Hall on Tuesday to express their gratitude.
Responding to their appreciation, the chief minister said, “I urge all BC communities to thank Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, not me. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi clearly stated that a caste census would be conducted in states where the Congress comes to power.” The CM likened the caste census to sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Bible, and Quran, calling it a foundational step for BC empowerment.
“We will implement the census first and make amendments as needed,” he added. He explained that population data is essential to increase reservations beyond 50 per cent.
“The census data must gain statutory status before quotas can be enhanced. That is why the state government conducted a caste survey,” he said.
Revanth explained how the government carried out the caste survey transparently, ensuring the policy document is accurate and reliable. “Our goal is to make Telangana a role model for the entire country,” he said, describing the survey as a historic milestone.