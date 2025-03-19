Telangana man dies by suicide, mother alleges harassment by wife

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man, Mohammed Nawaz, died by suicide on Monday, allegedly due to harassment by his wife. Nawaz, a native of Banswada, had married Swetha Reddy on February 3, 2020.
According to his mother, Sabera Begum, Nawaz had frequently complained of harassment by his wife, leading to several quarrels. Swetha had filed multiple cases against him. Due to the alleged torture, Nawaz moved to a different location, but his wife later approached his mother, demanding a share of his property. This forced him to leave home again.
After multiple counselling sessions at Banswada police station, the couple agreed to reconcile and moved to Yousufguda. However, the victim later told his mother over the phone that Swetha was demanding Rs 30 lakh and a share in his property, allegedly subjecting him to mental torture and threats.
“He called me several times, crying, saying she had hired goons to beat him. She denied him food and proper clothing, forcing him to stay at friends’ places,” Sabera Begum said in her complaint.
Around 4.30 pm on March 16, Nawaz called her, saying his wife was threatening to have him killed. “He was crying and said, ‘This is my last day. She is going to kill me. I can’t live anymore. These are my last words’,” the complaint read.
Based on her complaint, Jubilee Hills police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
