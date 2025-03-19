Telangana man dies by suicide, mother alleges harassment by wife

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man, Mohammed Nawaz, died by suicide on Monday, allegedly due to harassment by his wife. Nawaz, a native of Banswada, had married Swetha Reddy on February 3, 2020.

According to his mother, Sabera Begum, Nawaz had frequently complained of harassment by his wife, leading to several quarrels. Swetha had filed multiple cases against him. Due to the alleged torture, Nawaz moved to a different location, but his wife later approached his mother, demanding a share of his property. This forced him to leave home again.

After multiple counselling sessions at Banswada police station, the couple agreed to reconcile and moved to Yousufguda. However, the victim later told his mother over the phone that Swetha was demanding Rs 30 lakh and a share in his property, allegedly subjecting him to mental torture and threats.