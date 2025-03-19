Vendors hopes dashed as shops removed in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Over a year after the road from Addanki Bypass to Clock Tower in Nalgonda town was widened, the 25 street vendors who were displaced continue to wait for shops promised to them.

Nalgonda municipality constructed 22 prefabricated shops, each at a cost of Rs 3 lakh, with a total investment of Rs 66 lakh over a year ago. On Tuesday, the shops were removed and dumped at the Town Hall.

On October 2, 2023, during a visit to Nalgonda for the IT Tower inauguration, former minister KT Rama Rao and then Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy officially unveiled the shops. However, the Assembly election notification was issued soon after, and the allotment process was halted.

After the Congress came to power, municipal officials announced in January 2024 that a draw would be held to finalise allocations. The process remains incomplete.

In the meantime, the prefabricated shops deteriorated due to non-use.