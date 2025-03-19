Vendors hopes dashed as shops removed in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Over a year after the road from Addanki Bypass to Clock Tower in Nalgonda town was widened, the 25 street vendors who were displaced continue to wait for shops promised to them.
Nalgonda municipality constructed 22 prefabricated shops, each at a cost of Rs 3 lakh, with a total investment of Rs 66 lakh over a year ago. On Tuesday, the shops were removed and dumped at the Town Hall.
On October 2, 2023, during a visit to Nalgonda for the IT Tower inauguration, former minister KT Rama Rao and then Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy officially unveiled the shops. However, the Assembly election notification was issued soon after, and the allotment process was halted.
After the Congress came to power, municipal officials announced in January 2024 that a draw would be held to finalise allocations. The process remains incomplete.
In the meantime, the prefabricated shops deteriorated due to non-use.
Many of the displaced vendors have returned to the roadside, negating the impact of the road widening project. This has led to traffic congestion and frequent accidents, undermining the original intent. “It’s impossible to run a business by the roadside, especially in the scorching sun or rain. If we are allotted these shops, we can work without interruption,” said Sayyad, a fruit vendor.
Another vendor, Rajaiah, added, “The heat has intensified since February, and it’ll get worse.”
A BRS leader accused the Congress government of deliberately delaying the allotment for political reasons. He claimed the shops remained unallocated to deny the BRS credit.
“These shops were built to support poor vendors, but political rivalry is keeping them locked. The Congress should place public welfare above politics,” he said.
Nalgonda municipal commissioner Syed Musab Ahmad told TNIE that sheds would be constructed for street vendors in place of the prefabricated shops.
He said that some of the prefabricated shops would be used as offices for ward officers and the remaining ones installed in municipal parks for gardeners and other staff.