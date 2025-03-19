Welfare, development likely to be main focus of Telangana Dy CM Bhatti’s Budget

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will be mainly focusing on welfare and developmental programmes when he presents his second full Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

As the Budget 2024–25 is likely to be downsized by around Rs 70,000 crore, it remains to be seen if the size of the 2025–26 Budget will cross the Rs 3,00,000 crore mark or not.

For 2024–25, Vikramarka presented the Budget with an outlay of Rs 2.91 lakh crore. However, the state government was compelled to downsize the Budget by Rs 70,000 crore as it did not receive the expected revenues. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself revealed this a few days ago. The CM said that Vikramarka presented a realistic Budget for 2024–25 and blamed the previous BRS government for poor revenue collections.

The main reason for the downward revision is that the government banked much on the Central grants and auction of government lands. The state government estimated it would get Rs 21,636.15 crore grant-in-aid and contributions from the Central government. However, till January, the state received only Rs 5,176.72 crore, which was 23.93 per cent of the estimated revenue.