Will BC Bills help Telangana CM Revanth put BRS, BJP on back foot?

HYDERABAD: State Congress leaders believe that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has strategically positioned the party ahead of the BRS and BJP by passing two BC Reservation Bills and the SC Sub-Categorisation Bill in the Legislative Assembly.
According to his close aides, Revanth’s political acumen has put both the BRS and BJP on the defensive, forcing them to support the Bills. Congress leaders believe that these calculated moves have not only helped the chief minister reiterate his commitment to social justice but also increased his influence in Telangana’s political landscape.
Fulfilling the election promise made by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Congress government conducted a caste and socio-economic survey to enhance reservations based on population. The government passed a resolution in the Assembly during the last session and introduced the Bills in the current session.
Revanth has thus fulfilled his promise to introduce a Bill enhancing BC reservations to 42 per cent. Similarly, he redeemed another pledge by introducing a Bill for the sub-categorisation of SCs, a decades-old demand. These actions earned him praise from the high command, as party leaders believe that the passage of the three Bills has significantly boosted the Congress’s image at the national level.
Party insiders say that to further demonstrate his commitment to the BC cause, the CM has sought an appointment with the PM to lead an all-party delegation demanding the inclusion of BC reservation Bills in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Party leaders perceive that this will help the Congress stay a step ahead of the BJP. If the Centre fails to act, it will be exposed; if it complies, the credit will go to the Congress, they hope.