Will BC Bills help Telangana CM Revanth put BRS, BJP on back foot?

HYDERABAD: State Congress leaders believe that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has strategically positioned the party ahead of the BRS and BJP by passing two BC Reservation Bills and the SC Sub-Categorisation Bill in the Legislative Assembly.

According to his close aides, Revanth’s political acumen has put both the BRS and BJP on the defensive, forcing them to support the Bills. Congress leaders believe that these calculated moves have not only helped the chief minister reiterate his commitment to social justice but also increased his influence in Telangana’s political landscape.

Fulfilling the election promise made by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Congress government conducted a caste and socio-economic survey to enhance reservations based on population. The government passed a resolution in the Assembly during the last session and introduced the Bills in the current session.