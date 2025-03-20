MITRA-TG will be expanded to deal with drug menace: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: The scope of MITRA-TG services will be further expanded to effectively deal with the drug menace in the state.

Presenting the Budget for 2025–26 in the Assembly on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was part of the initiative to make Telangana a drug-free state.

During his Budget speech, the finance minister said the Telangana government allocated Rs 10,188 crore for the financial year 2025–26 to the Home department for the state and people’s safety and security.

He said that in the past year, police seized Rs 148 crore worth drugs and took rigorous action against drug suppliers.