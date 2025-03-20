Telangana Budget 2025: 27 per cent more to sustain industrial development
HYDERABAD: In an attempt to strengthen the state’s position as a global pharmaceutical and life sciences hub, the government announced plans to establish greenfield pharma clusters in Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts.
During his Budget speech, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Pharma City will serve as a dedicated hub for the production of antibiotics, synthetic drugs, vaccines, nutraceuticals, herbal medicines and cosmetics-related products.
With this objective in mind, the budgetary allocation for the Industries and Commerce department has been increased by 27% compared to last Budget. The government has allocated Rs 50 crore for land acquisition for 10 pharma villages. Similarly, Rs 125.47 crore has been allocated for acquisition/alienation of land for NIMZ.
For the revival of Nizam Sugar Limited, the government has proposed Rs 138.62 crore for 2025-26. It allocated Rs 138.63 crore for 2024-25, but it has now been revised to Rs 157.82 crore.
5% plots to women
To promote inclusive industrial growth, the government has decided to allocate 5% of plots in new industrial parks to women entrepreneurs and 15% to SC/ST entrepreneurs. Additionally, SC/ST entrepreneurs will receive a land cost subsidy of up to 50%, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh, to encourage their participation in the industrial sector, he said.
Mega Master Plan 2050 to decentralise development
The government has introduced the Mega Master Plan 2050 with an objective to decentralise industrial development, ensuring that Hyderabad is not the sole hub of industrial progress, but that all regions of the state experience balanced and sustainable growth, he added.