Telangana Budget 2025: Agriculture needs support beyond guarantees

While the Telangana government has, once again, listed agriculture as one of its priorities in its annual Budget, announcing a total allocation of Rs 24,439 crore for the sector, reading through the Budget document has been a challenge because of the large discrepancies in numbers. In particular, while the Budget at a Glance document lists allocations for major schemes such as Rythu Bharosa (Rs 18,000 crore), paddy bonus (Rs 1,800 crore) and Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa (Rs 600 crore), the numbers in the departmental allocations are significantly different. We hope that a prompt reconciliation and explanation will be released, especially since, with the Budget, the devil lies in the details.

In last year’s Budget, it was understandable that the largest share of Rs 32,000 crore for agriculture was towards the guarantees — particularly the loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa.

The loan waiver of Rs 20,616 crore implemented within a year is certainly commendable compared to the five-year-long loan waiver fiasco of the previous government. However, the present administration still needs to address a large number of grievances from farmers who were denied the waiver.