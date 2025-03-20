Telangana Budget 2025: Auction of liquor shops to generate Rs 2,000 crore

HYDERABAD: The state government projects a revenue income of Rs 27,623.36 crore, up from Rs 25,617.53 crore in the previous Budget.

Notably, revenue estimates for State Excise stood at Rs 18,470.45 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 20,298.89 crore in 2023-24, indicating an increase of around Rs 2,000 crore in revenue receipts.

For the 2025-26 Budget, the government appears to be relying on the auctioning of liquor shops, expecting to generate around Rs 2,000 crore.

Additionally, it plans to raise Rs 19,176 crore from VAT, up from Rs 16,432.05 crore in the previous budget. Revenue from beer sales is projected to increase from Rs 3,500 crore last year to Rs 4,500 crore this year, following a recent price hike.