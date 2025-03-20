Telangana Budget 2025: IT sector gets Rs 774 crore

HYDERABAD: The state government has allocated `774 crore for the Information Technology (IT) sector, maintaining last year’s allocation. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also announced a Mega Master Plan 2050 to accelerate and decentralise industrial growth, with a strong emphasis on AI and other emerging technologies, including Google’s AI-powered Accelerator Centre.
Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (I&C and IT), told TNIE, “We are pleased that this year’s IT budget allocation remains unchanged. Our focus will be on developing Future City infrastructure and launching AI-driven initiatives.” He added that many AI City projects, including office spaces and data centres, will follow a PPP model, minimising government expenditure.
As part of the Future City initiative, the state government is developing a 200-acre AI City, aiming to establish it as a global hub for AI innovation. “The AI City will host leading multinational corporations, and in a major milestone, Google has committed to setting up an AI-powered Accelerator Centre here,” Vikramarka announced.
In his 100-minute speech, Vikramarka emphasised Artificial Intelligence (AI), stating, “With a strong focus on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, and advanced digital solutions, the government is committed to fostering technological innovation and modernisation.”
He highlighted the success of the AI Global Summit 2024, which attracted 10,000 delegates from over 100 countries and led to 20 strategic MoUs with AI giants like NVIDIA, Microsoft, AWS, and CDAC, along with promising startups.
“The government also launched the AI Strategic Roadmap, focusing on AI-driven startups, upskilling youth and government employees, and integrating AI into governance,” he added.
CII Telangana Chairman and Managing Director Rachamallu R Sivaprasad Reddy welcomed the Mega Master Plan, highlighting the establishment of greenfield industrial clusters in Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar as a major boost to Telangana’s goal of becoming a $1-trillion economy. He also noted that the proposed Future City could help ease pressure on the capital.