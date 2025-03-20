Telangana Budget 2025: IT sector gets Rs 774 crore

HYDERABAD: The state government has allocated `774 crore for the Information Technology (IT) sector, maintaining last year’s allocation. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also announced a Mega Master Plan 2050 to accelerate and decentralise industrial growth, with a strong emphasis on AI and other emerging technologies, including Google’s AI-powered Accelerator Centre.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (I&C and IT), told TNIE, “We are pleased that this year’s IT budget allocation remains unchanged. Our focus will be on developing Future City infrastructure and launching AI-driven initiatives.” He added that many AI City projects, including office spaces and data centres, will follow a PPP model, minimising government expenditure.

As part of the Future City initiative, the state government is developing a 200-acre AI City, aiming to establish it as a global hub for AI innovation. “The AI City will host leading multinational corporations, and in a major milestone, Google has committed to setting up an AI-powered Accelerator Centre here,” Vikramarka announced.

In his 100-minute speech, Vikramarka emphasised Artificial Intelligence (AI), stating, “With a strong focus on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, and advanced digital solutions, the government is committed to fostering technological innovation and modernisation.”