Telangana Budget 2025: Rs 100 crore rise in outlay to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state government has slightly increased the budget for 2025-26 to enhance Hyderabad’s infrastructure and make it one of the world’s leading cities.
The government has earmarked 17,677 crore for the MAUD, of which Rs 10,100 crore is designated for Hyderabad in 2025–26, up from Rs 10,000 crore in 2024-25. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Wednesday that Rs 10,200 crore is allocated for infrastructure, public transport, sustainability and urban planning.
GHMC has been allocated over Rs 3,000 crore, including Rs 2,654 crore for the Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (HCITI) project. The first phase involves 31 flyovers, 17 underpasses and 10 road expansion projects, costing Rs 7,032 crore. Beautification projects worth Rs 150 crore and a Finance Commission grant of Rs 419 crore have also been allocated.
HMWSSB has received Rs 3,385 crore, including Rs 635 crore for loans, Rs 1,450 crore for developmental works, Rs 1,000 crore for the Sunkishala Intake Project under the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme (KDWSP) and Rs 300 crore for the 20 KL free water supply scheme.
For the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked. HMRL received Rs 1,100 crore, with Rs 500 crore for Hyderabad Metro, Rs 500 crore for Metro connectivity to Old City and Rs 100 crore for the Airport Metro.
HMDA has been allocated 200 crore for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Rs 500 crore for development projects. Additional allocations include 100 crore for HYDRAA, Rs 63 crore for QQSUDA and Rs 50 crore for MMTS.