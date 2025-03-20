Telangana Budget 2025: Rs 100 crore rise in outlay to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state government has slightly increased the budget for 2025-26 to enhance Hyderabad’s infrastructure and make it one of the world’s leading cities.

The government has earmarked 17,677 crore for the MAUD, of which Rs 10,100 crore is designated for Hyderabad in 2025–26, up from Rs 10,000 crore in 2024-25. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Wednesday that Rs 10,200 crore is allocated for infrastructure, public transport, sustainability and urban planning.

GHMC has been allocated over Rs 3,000 crore, including Rs 2,654 crore for the Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (HCITI) project. The first phase involves 31 flyovers, 17 underpasses and 10 road expansion projects, costing Rs 7,032 crore. Beautification projects worth Rs 150 crore and a Finance Commission grant of Rs 419 crore have also been allocated.