Telangana Budget 2025: Rs 12,393 crore injected into public health sector

HYDERABAD: The state government has prioritised public health by allocating Rs 12,393 crore to the Department of Health and Family Welfare for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The Directorate of Public Health has been allocated Rs 3,010.91 crore, with a significant boost for urban and primary health service centres. To further strengthen primary healthcare, the government has earmarked Rs 677.13 crore, an increase of over Rs 50 crore from last year’s Rs 625.70 crore.

Funding for city hospitals has also been raised to Rs 51.67 crore from Rs 46.71 crore. The Budget for Community Health Nutrition Clusters has been increased by Rs 60 crore to Rs 783.65 crore.

The Directorate of Medical Education has been allotted Rs 3,010.91 crore, with Rs 817 crore specifically designated for teaching hospitals.