Telangana Budget 2025: Rs 3,835 crore nutritional boost for civil supplies

HYDERABAD: The Civil Supplies department received an allocation of Rs 3,835.14 crore, up from Rs 2,388.17 crore in the previous Budget. Of this, Rs 1,879.05 crore will go towards providing nutritious food, while Rs 1,956.09 crore will fund various schemes.

The state government ensures subsidised access to essential commodities through the PDS and administers welfare schemes such as the Mid-Day Meal scheme, Integrated Child Development Services and the Mahalakshmi scheme. The government allocated Rs 723 crore towards Mahalakshmi scheme and Rs 1,865.02 crore as incentives for superfine paddy farmers.

Under Food Security and Nutritional Programmes, 2.82 crore people benefit via 91.19 lakh food security cards. The state, with central support, provides rice free of cost — six kilograms per person on food security cards, 35 kgs per Antyodaya Food Security Card holder and 10 kgs per Annapurna Card holder monthly.