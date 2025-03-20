Telangana Congress punctured wheel of progress built by BRS: KTR

HYDERABAD: Branding the Budget as a “complete betrayal” of the people of Telangana who are left with “zero gains,” BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the Congress of puncturing the wheel of progress built over a decade under BRS rule.

“The sole focus of the Congress regime is to send bags of money to Delhi rather than fulfilling the promises made to Telangana,” Rama Rao stated, alleging that the much-hyped six guarantees, promised within 100 days, have been reduced to nothing.

“After Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s hour-and-a-half speech, it became clear that these guarantees are a hollow chant of 'Govinda Govinda.' The poor, women, farmers, and the elderly awaited the Budget with hope, but promises like Rs 2,500 per month under Mahalakshmi, Rs 4,000 pensions for the elderly, and the tola of gold were not even mentioned, leaving these groups shocked and disappointed,” Rama Rao stated.