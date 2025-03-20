Telangana HC quashes drone camera case against CM

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday quashed a drone camera case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from 2020. In March 2020, Revanth, who was then an MP, had reportedly flown a drone over Miyakhangadda to capture images of Swaroop cricket ground and nearby buildings.

At the time, there was media speculation that the drone had also captured images of the Janwada farmhouse, allegedly linked to former minister KT Rama Rao. Revanth was arrested and sent to jail.

During the proceedings, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, representing Revanth, pointed out that the complainant in the case was a constable from the Narsingi police station.

He noted that the complaint was a mere four-line statement that only mentioned the drone flying over the cricket ground, with no reference to any farmhouse or Rama Rao.