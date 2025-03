HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy strongly criticised BRS working president KT Rama Rao for opposing the hosting of the Miss World competition in Hyderabad, questioning what the BRS leader was objecting to.

Describing the event as a great opportunity, Revanth indirectly referred to Rama Rao and said: “One person is asking how we will conduct Miss World in Hyderabad. This event is a great opportunity for Telangana’s tourism sector. Representatives from 140 countries will stay in Hyderabad for 25 days. They will not only visit Hyderabad but also explore all the tourist spots in Telangana.”

On Thursday, he handed over appointment letters to 922 candidates who secured jobs through compensatory appointments in the Panchayat Raj department.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said: “This is the 72nd Miss World competition. Only one edition has been held in India, in Mumbai. Telangana is going to host Miss World, with 3,000 media outlets, including TV channels and newspapers, covering the event for 25 days. Hyderabad will become a landmark on the global stage with this event.”

Making it clear that his government will not waste money on the event, he said that an investment of Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore could bring hundreds of crores in revenue.

Black money being pumped into SM platforms: CM

The hospitality, food, and transport industries will benefit from this, he added.

Revanth alleged that under the pretext of the Formula E race, Rama Rao misappropriated government funds and is now facing legal action.

Speaking about fake news, he alleged that some people were using looted money to fund false propaganda against him on social media. He stated that social media and “WhatsApp University” are platforms where money is invested to influence narratives. The chief minister also alleged that black money was being utilised to tarnish the government’s image online.

Criticising some leaders for alleging that the previous government had issued notifications while the current administration has done nothing, Revanth said: “Don’t the opposition leaders see how unemployed youth have suffered due to the lack of competitive exams over the last 10 years? The previous rulers appointed their family members to key positions after their electoral defeat.