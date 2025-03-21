SSC exam mix-up: Students given Hindi paper instead of Telugu in Telangana's Mancherial

ADILABAD: In a major blunder, officials at a ZP High School in Mancherial distributed the Hindi question paper instead of the Telugu paper on the first day of the SSC examinations on Friday.

The mix-up went unnoticed until 45 minutes into the exam, when Class 10 students raised objections. It was only then that the invigilators realised their mistake.

Mancherial District Collector Kumar Deepak visited the school and reprimanded the staff and the District Educational Officer (DEO) for their negligence. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A total of 240 students were allotted to the ZP High School exam centre. Following the inquiry, the district collector is expected to submit a report to education officials. The Education Department will then decide on the course of action, including whether to change the set of papers for Saturday’s Hindi examination.

The students, who arrived at the exam centre at 8 am, remained there until 2.30 pm, even though the exam was supposed to conclude by 12.30 pm.