Telangana governor urges aftercare support to help former prisoners reintegrate

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma stated that after being released from jail, most former inmates lack support from the Prisons department and return to criminal activities due to helplessness.

Speaking at the first National Prison Conference at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI) in Jubilee Hills on Thursday, the governor stated, “We need robust aftercare mechanisms to help former inmates reintegrate into a meaningful society.”

He added, “We must assist them in securing dignified employment outside the prison walls.”

The governor added that a dedicated fund to give small loans to former inmates can help them start afresh with self-employment. Support must be extended to their families too, ensuring dignity and opportunity. He said that each district should have a nodal officer from the Prisons department to monitor and guide each ex-prisoner.

Varma said rehabilitation programmes will greatly reduce repeat offences. “Our vision must be to transform jails into centres of personal growth and second chances,” he added.

The governor said, “I urge all stakeholders — government, corporates, civil society and citizens — to work hand in hand. Together we can transform our prisons into a space of healing and humanity.”