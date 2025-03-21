Telangana top paddy producer in India, yet sees decline in yield per acre

HYDERABAD: Even though Telangana remained one of the top paddy-producing states in the country, paddy yield slightly declined from 2,209 kg per acre to 2,166 kg per acre. According to the Socio-Economic Outlook 2025 tabled in the Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the decline in the yield is attributed to soil nutrient depletion and erratic rainfall.

The yield trends of major crops in Telangana for 2024–25 present a mixed pattern, with some crops showing improvement, while others experienced a decline. As per the Socio-Economic Outlook, maize, cotton, soybean and sesame recorded an increase in yield, indicating better crop management practices and favourable growing conditions. Maize yield rose from 2,295 kg per acre in 2023–24 to 2,405 kg per acre, while cotton improved from 586 kg per acre to 628 kg per acre. Soybean showed a significant rise from 600 kg per acre to 735 kg per acre.

Despite encouragement from the Union and state governments to cultivate pulses, their yields remained low. The report noted that red gram, Bengal gram, groundnut, jowar, green gram, black gram, safflower and sunflower also recorded lower yields, likely due to adverse weather conditions and pest infestations. Jowar yield saw a notable decline from 887 kg per acre to 772 kg per acre, while black gram dropped sharply from 498 kg per acre to 350 kg per acre.

These trends highlight the need for targeted interventions, including improved seed varieties, balanced fertilisation and better water management, to sustain and enhance productivity across different crops.

Meanwhile, annual credit allocation for agriculture witnessed a significant increase of 35% compared to the previous year, rising from `1.12 lakh crore in 2023–24 to `1.52 lakh crore in 2024–25. Of this, `1.08 lakh crore had already been disbursed by December 2024.

The report said that women constitute about 69% of the workforce engaged in the livestock sector. Small and marginal farmers, along with the landless poor, contribute 62% to milk production and own 70% of the livestock in the state.

The report also highlighted challenges such as water scarcity, degrading natural resources and vulnerability of rainfed agriculture to natural calamities. Addressing these issues requires restoring confidence in rain-fed farming through improved technologies, sustainable practices and livelihood support. Promoting crop diversification based on market demand remains pivotal for resilient incomes, risk mitigation and poverty reduction in rain-fed areas.