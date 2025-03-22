'Congress promised to reform, now reforming its promises': Former Telangana minister Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: “First, they promised reforms. Then, they reformed their promises,” said former finance minister T Harish Rao in the Assembly on Friday, adding that this aptly describes the current Congress government.

Initiating the debate on the Budget in the Assembly, Harish termed the Budget estimates presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka “unrealistic.” He pointed out that the 2024–25 Budget was reduced by Rs 27,000 crore, recalling that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had just days ago stated that this year’s Budget would be downsized by Rs 70,000 crore.

Accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfil election promises, he pointed out that while the ruling party promised to return the lands acquired for Pharma City, it had not done so and was instead seeking land for the proposed ‘Future City’. The former minister stated that the Rythu Bharosa amount had not been increased to Rs 15,000 as promised, crop insurance had not been implemented, and interest-free loans had not been disbursed to women.

“Over the last 16 months, the government has failed to construct even a single house for the weaker sections,” Harish alleged, demanding an additional Rs 1 lakh be provided to SC and ST beneficiaries under the housing scheme. He further alleged that the current government had not issued a single job notification to fill vacancies in the public sector.