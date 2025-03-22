'Congress promised to reform, now reforming its promises': Former Telangana minister Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: “First, they promised reforms. Then, they reformed their promises,” said former finance minister T Harish Rao in the Assembly on Friday, adding that this aptly describes the current Congress government.
Initiating the debate on the Budget in the Assembly, Harish termed the Budget estimates presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka “unrealistic.” He pointed out that the 2024–25 Budget was reduced by Rs 27,000 crore, recalling that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had just days ago stated that this year’s Budget would be downsized by Rs 70,000 crore.
Accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfil election promises, he pointed out that while the ruling party promised to return the lands acquired for Pharma City, it had not done so and was instead seeking land for the proposed ‘Future City’. The former minister stated that the Rythu Bharosa amount had not been increased to Rs 15,000 as promised, crop insurance had not been implemented, and interest-free loans had not been disbursed to women.
“Over the last 16 months, the government has failed to construct even a single house for the weaker sections,” Harish alleged, demanding an additional Rs 1 lakh be provided to SC and ST beneficiaries under the housing scheme. He further alleged that the current government had not issued a single job notification to fill vacancies in the public sector.
The former minister criticised the non-implementation of promises such as one tola gold for women, two-wheelers for girl students, and the absorption of RTC employees into government service. He recalled that the Congress, while in opposition, had opposed the auction of government lands but was now attempting to raise Rs 50,000 crore through land sales.
Harish alleged that the government, mismanaging finances, was blaming “Ardhika Mandyam” (economic slowdown). “However, the financial mismanagement is due to the ‘Buddhi Mandyam’ (lack of wisdom) of Congress leaders. The decline in state revenues was due to the Congress’ negative policies and revenge politics,” he alleged, sparking protests from ruling party members.
Vikramarka objected to the use of the term “Buddhi Mandyam.”
Harish pointed out that although the government estimated revenue of Rs 18,244 crore from the Stamps and Registration Department in 2024–25, it had received only Rs 12,867 crore. “This decline is due to demolitions and the Musi project,” he stated.