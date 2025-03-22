Ex-Karimnagar mayor’s son booked for drunk driving

HYDERABAD: Y Pradhyum (20), the son of former Karimnagar mayor Y Sunil Rao, has been booked for rash and negligent driving under the influence of alcohol. Along with him, his friends N Yashwanth Reddy (20) and Karthik Raj (21) have also been named in the case.

The Jubilee Hills police registered the case under various sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on Wednesday when the trio was travelling from Shankarpally to Jubilee Hills. Their car hit a divider on Road No 10 in Jubilee Hills.

Pradhyum was driving, with Yashwanth Reddy in the front passenger seat and Karthik Raj in the rear seat. The police said that while negotiating a curve, Pradhyum lost control of the car, and collided with the divider. The impact severely damaged the vehicle.

As per drunken driving test, Pradhyum’s blood alcohol level was 36 mg/100 ml, while Yashwanth Reddy and Karthik Raj tested negative, with readings of 0 mg/100 ml.