Hyderabad police bust international online gaming, satta racket

HYDERABAD: The Central Zone Task Force team, along with Madhuranagar police, busted an international online gaming and Satta betting racket and arrested five persons on Thursday. The accused were running the betting operations from a rented flat in Madhuranagar, the police said.

The arrested were identified as Sonule Srikanth, Gurle Harish, Gurle Satish Kumar, Sonule Thirupathi and Ade Vinod, all natives of Kagaznagar, KumaramBheem district.

According to the police, the accused lured people into betting and manipulative gaming websites. They are common friends who organised betting online and supervised the registration of victims on their gaming sites. The gang also opened bank accounts and obtained SIM cards in the names of poor and needy people by offering them money.

The police said the accused controlled the accounts used for transferring money from victims. Initially, they lured victims with small profits, but as the investment increased, the victims started losing money, as the gaming websites were rigged.