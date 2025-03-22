Telangana Discoms rule out power tariff increase for 2025-26

HYDERABAD: The power distribution companies (Discoms) informed the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) that they are not proposing any hike in power tariff for 2025-26. The ERC conducted a public hearing on the aggregate revenue requirements (ARRs) submitted by the Discoms here on Friday.

SPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui informed the commission that the projected revenue gap is Rs 9,758 crore and it would be borne by the state government. He added that the peak power demand of the state touched 17,162 MW.

To meet the ever-increasing power demand, the government has made a power swap agreement with other power utilities in the country. With this, the SPDCL would save around Rs 1,614 crore, Musharraf stated.