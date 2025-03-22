Telangana HC grants relief for BP Acharya in Lepakshi land case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ruled that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot investigate All India Services officials without prior permission from the Union government. The verdict, delivered in response to a petition filed by former IAS officer BP Acharya, effectively dismisses the case against him.

The case originated in 2013 when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case alleging quid pro quo in the allotment of land to the Indu Group for the Lepakshi Knowledge Hub project in Anantapur district. At the time, BP Acharya was serving as the vice-chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). He was accused of illegally allotting 8,841 acres to the project and permitting the mortgaging of these lands for loans, in violation of regulations.

The then-Andhra Pradesh government had denied permission to prosecute Acharya under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.