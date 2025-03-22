Unseasonal rain lashes parts of Telangana, damage to crops reported

KARIMNAGAR/ ADILABAD/ NIZAMABAD: Farmers are gripped with fear as untimely rains lashed Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Rajanna-Sircilla, Nizamabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Medak and Mancherial districts on Friday evening. They fear that if the rains continue, they might affect their standing paddy and mango crops.

Several parts of Nizamabad district, including Nizamabad urban, rural, Darpally and Armoor, among other mandals, received sudden rainfall on Thursday night and Friday evening.

Villagers said that hailstorms hit Darpally during the evening hours for more than 20 minutes. Meanwhile, a turmeric farmer, Aleti Naveen Reddy from Manthani village, used a drone to dry his turmeric yield after it got wet from the sudden rain on Thursday night.

He cultivated four acres of turmeric and harvested them a few days ago. Speaking to TNIE, the farmer said, “By using a drone, I dried my crop completely within 15 minutes.”