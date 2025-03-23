Charlapally Gangadhar: A blind teacher who had a vision to bring Telugu to life

NIZAMABAD: As 61-year-old visually impaired Telugu teacher prepares to retire this month, his classroom in Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Amrad village, Makloor Mandal, echoes with the melodies of Telugu poems and the rapt attention of students — a testament to a career that transcended physical sight to illuminate young minds.

With a voice that painted vivid pictures, Charlapally Gangadhar brought the Ramayana to life, not as a dusty text, but as a cinematic experience, proving that even in a world obsessed with visuals, the power of a well-told story could illuminate minds and hearts, a legacy he aims to carry forward through his post-retirement literary pursuits.

Born in Sirpur village, Nandipet mandal, Gangadhar’s blindness never dimmed his ambition. Armed with an MA and BEd, he joined the Education department in 1989. Over three decades, he taught across rural schools, settling finally at ZPHS in Amrad, where his 10th-grade Telugu classes became legendary.

Since 2010, he has been teaching Class 10 students, ensuring that all his students successfully pass their exams. Every year, around 50 students take the board exams under his guidance, and in all but one year, he achieved a 100% pass rate — the only exception being a year when he secured 98% results after a student was found to have submitted handwritten records with the assistance of others, a case the teacher considered an act of cheating.

This year, 68 students wrote the Class 10 Telugu examination, and Gangadhar is awaiting the results with even more curiosity than the students themselves.

Upon entering the classroom, he begins by singing a verse or reciting a poem to capture students’ attention. He then narrates a story before starting the day’s lesson. This structured yet engaging approach has helped him maintain discipline and interest in the subject.

Despite his blindness, he keeps students alert by warning them that he is closely observing everyone in the classroom. He warns that those who fail to learn their lessons will face consequences from the headmaster.

One of the most challenging topics in the Class 10 syllabus is the Ramayana, included as an additional subject. Gangadhar noticed that students were reluctant to engage with the lesson. He believes that storytelling, similar to movies, would make the content more appealing. He strongly advocates innovative teaching methods to ensure students remain interested in learning.