Extensive crop damage in Peddapalli, Karimnagar districts

KARIMNAGAR/SANGAREDDY/NIZAMABAD: Unseasonal rains have caused extensive damage to paddy and maize crops across several acres in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

A hailstorm on Friday evening flattened crops in Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts. At the Choppadandi market yard, maize and other grain were either washed away or soaked. Poor drainage systems led to waterlogging.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited Chamanpally and Nagunuru villages in Karimnagar rural mandal. He urged the state government to address farmers’ concerns and provide ex gratia for crop losses. Authorities have been directed to conduct a survey to determine the extent of the damage.

While the untimely rain on Friday night brought down temperatures, they also caused widespread damage to crops, houses and infrastructure. They uprooted trees and brought down electric poles.

Thunderstorms in some areas further worsened the situation, damaging homes and injuring a woman named Putlibai on the outskirts of Govind Naik tanda, Nagalgidda mandal, on Saturday.

Standing crops in several areas were severely damaged, resulting in substantial losses for farmers. Sunflower seeds brought to the Toguta market were soaked, with some portions completely flooded.

About 50-70% of 510 acres of paddy crop was damaged in Darpally and Sirikonda mandals following the rain.