Fly ash brick units to be set up in ULBs for Indiramma housing scheme

HYDERABAD: With the state government launching the Indiramma Indlu scheme to construct houses for all homeless families over the next five years, the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA) has decided to establish fly ash brick-making units through Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The initiative, under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme, aims to set up three units per ULB.

The Indiramma Indlu programme is a continuous five-year initiative, with the government planning to construct 4.5 lakh houses in the first year. Each house will receive Rs 5 lakh as assistance, with a 100% subsidy. Houses will be sanctioned across villages and towns.

To support the scheme, the Municipal Administration department has instructed municipal commissioners of all ULBs, along with the GHMC additional commissioner (UCD wing), to facilitate the establishment of fly ash brick-making units through SHGs. This will be done in accordance with a detailed project report circulated by Telangana Housing Corporation Limited.

SHGs from towns and villages are being encouraged to set up these units, considering the significant demand for construction materials for the Indiramma Indlu houses. Detailed project reports (DPRs) for brick-making and centring material units have been submitted to the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and MEPMA.

The estimated cost of establishing each unit is Rs 18 lakh, covering Rs 6 lakh for machinery and equipment, Rs 6 lakh for infrastructure and Rs 6 lakh for a mini truck to trasnsport raw materials and supply bricks.