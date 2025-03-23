Girl returning after taking SSC exam killed in accident in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Just two minutes away from her home, a Class 10 student lost her life in a road accident on the Gachibowli flyover after being hit by a double-decker bus belonging to HMDA on Saturday afternoon. The victim was identified as Prabhavathi Chathriya.

According to Raidurgam police, Prabhavathi had just finished her second language exam at ZPH School, Dargah, at 12.30 pm and was heading home to TNGO Colony, Gachibowli, with her brother, Sumith Chathriya (21), on a bike. She was riding pillion when the accident occurred.

Half-way through the flyover, the double-decker bus hit their bike from behind. Sumith reportedly fell on the right side and escaped with minor injuries, while Prabhavathi fell on the left side and was run over by the bus.

“Her home is just two minutes away from the accident spot,” a Raidurgam police official told TNIE.

Police confirmed that Sumith was wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries. Prabhavathi, however, sustained a severe head injury.