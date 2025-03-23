Hyderabad doctor wins Rotary award

HYDERABAD: In recognition of his efforts in palliative care, Dr M Subrahmanyam, an anaesthesiologist associated with the Rainbow Group of Hospitals, was conferred the Rotary International’s ‘Service Above Self’ award by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

According to a release, the doctor, a member of the Rotary Club, Banjara Hills chapter, played a pivotal role in establishing Sparsh Hospice, a specialised palliative care centre in Hyderabad. His personal experiences, including the loss of both his parents to cancer, and his exposure to world-class palliative care facilities in the US and UK, fuelled his determination to bring such essential services to the city.

The release pointed out that the award is the highest honour for individual Rotary Club members and given to only 150 persons globally for exemplary humanitarian service and dedication to the motto ‘Service Above Self’.