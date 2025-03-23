No toll on roads built under HAM: Telangana government

HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday made it clear that there will be no toll imposed on roads being constructed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

In response to a question by the BRS whether toll would be charged for HAM roads, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy explained that the government would share 40% of the funding required for these projects, while the remaining 60% would be sourced through loans.

Venkat Reddy said that there are no proposals before the government for road construction in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. He criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting road development, stating that significant areas such as Siddipet, Sircilla and Gajwel had not seen any road improvements.

He challenged the Assembly to review the current state of roads across the entire region. Accepting Venkat Reddy’s challenge, Harish accused the Congress government of attempting to sell land and collect `50,000 crore through dubious means. In response, Venkat Reddy said that the PVNR Expressway, Outer Ring Road, and Metro Rail were constructed during Congress’s rule. He alleged financial mismanagement in the ORR toll collection deal, which was leased out for `7,300 crore just before the 2023 Assembly elections.

Venkat Reddy stated that the BRS government had not completed the Uppal flyover in the last 10 years and said that the Congress government was expediting the work and that it would be completed within 18 months.