Pilli Raju: The man who runs marathons, catches criminals and wins medals
KHAMMAM: The wailing siren of a police vehicle and the rhythmic pounding of running shoes – these are the twin soundtracks of a police constable-cum-athlete’s life in Khammam. At 40, Khammam’s Pilli Raju is a role model not only for the Telangana police but also for the youth across the state.
An armed police constable under the Khammam police commissionerate, Raju has broken full, half, and ultra-marathon records at the national and international levels.
This is not all; he has also won numerous medals in long-distance running and swimming. His ultimate goal is to become an ‘Ironman’ — a long-distance endurance race comprising a 3.86-km swim, a 180-km bicycle ride and a 42.1-km run without a break — and the grueling 100-km border run.
A native of Kothala village in Wyra, Raju comes from a lower-middle class background but has always aimed high. Speaking to TNIE, he says he also hopes to guide and motivate the youth towards health and fitness, as he believes many young persons take the wrong path due to a lack of proper direction.
He was inspired to take up marathon running in 2016 by the then Khammam Rural ACP B Tirupathi Reddy. Over the past nine years, he has won around 300 medals in marathon events in the 21 km, 42 km and 50 km categories.
Additionally, he has secured 40 medals in the annual state police sports meet over the last 15 years. Raju also won three medals in judo, wrestling and arm wrestling at the Telangana Police Sports Meet held in Karimnagar in January.
Behind every record-breaking athlete, there’s often an unsung hero. In Raju’s case, it’s his wife, Subha Rani, a junior lecturer whose financial support has allowed him to run not just races but also towards his extraordinary destiny.
While he runs the physical race, she runs the financial one. “All my success is due to the support of my wife. She has been the strong foundation which has allowed us all, including our daughter, who is in Class 4 now, to be the best we can be and follow our dreams,” the constable says.
Asked about his plans, he mentions that he wants to achieve the ‘Ironman’ title.
International achievements
Lonavala International Marathon Ultra Challenge in Pune (50 km) — Medal winner among 3,000 participating athletes on February 27
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (21 km) – Completed in 1 hour 45 minutes on October 20, 2024.
Tata Steel Kolkata 25 km Run – Finished in 2 hours 7 minutes on December 15, 2024.
Tata Mumbai Marathon (42 km) – Completed in 4 hours 42 minutes on January 19, 2024.
NMDC Hyderabad Marathon (42 km) – Finished in 4 hours 52 minutes on August 28, 2024.