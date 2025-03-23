Pilli Raju: The man who runs marathons, catches criminals and wins medals

KHAMMAM: The wailing siren of a police vehicle and the rhythmic pounding of running shoes – these are the twin soundtracks of a police constable-cum-athlete’s life in Khammam. At 40, Khammam’s Pilli Raju is a role model not only for the Telangana police but also for the youth across the state.

An armed police constable under the Khammam police commissionerate, Raju has broken full, half, and ultra-marathon records at the national and international levels.

This is not all; he has also won numerous medals in long-distance running and swimming. His ultimate goal is to become an ‘Ironman’ — a long-distance endurance race comprising a 3.86-km swim, a 180-km bicycle ride and a 42.1-km run without a break — and the grueling 100-km border run.

A native of Kothala village in Wyra, Raju comes from a lower-middle class background but has always aimed high. Speaking to TNIE, he says he also hopes to guide and motivate the youth towards health and fitness, as he believes many young persons take the wrong path due to a lack of proper direction.

He was inspired to take up marathon running in 2016 by the then Khammam Rural ACP B Tirupathi Reddy. Over the past nine years, he has won around 300 medals in marathon events in the 21 km, 42 km and 50 km categories.

Additionally, he has secured 40 medals in the annual state police sports meet over the last 15 years. Raju also won three medals in judo, wrestling and arm wrestling at the Telangana Police Sports Meet held in Karimnagar in January.