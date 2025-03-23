Tensions run high in Telangana BJP over new chief

HYDERABAD: A cold war has erupted in the BJP state unit over the appointment of the party’s chief for Telangana, with leaders engaging in heated exchanges and sparking intense debates.

The comments made by Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay and MLA T Raja Singh have further fuelled tensions within the party.

Sanjay stated that he was not actively seeking the state president’s post. However, he stated that if the party appoints him, he will work to strengthen the BJP and secure victory in the next elections. He stressed that the party’s national leadership has not yet made any decision regarding the state president’s appointment. Sanjay reiterated that BJP workers are disciplined and will abide by whatever decision the party leadership makes.

He commented that some leaders are promoting themselves on social media as potential candidates for the state president’s post. Sanjay warned that the party would take action against such violations of its code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh made sensational remarks against party leaders, reigniting internal tensions. He stated that Telangana would soon have a new BJP president but questioned who would make the final decision—the state committee or the central committee.

Raja Singh asserted that if the state committee appoints the next BJP Telangana president, the leader would merely act as a rubber stamp. However, he expressed optimism that a decision by the Central Committee would be more favourable.

The Goshamahal MLA criticised previous BJP presidents, accusing them of forming their own groups within the party, which he claimed harmed its prospects. He alleged that senior leaders and party workers, including those who had been jailed for the party’s cause, were sidelined.

He warned that if the new BJP president continues with the same group politics, it would further damage the party. He blamed the current situation on certain leaders who, according to him, restricted the roles of BJP MLAs and MPs. Raja Singh expressed confidence that if BJP legislators were given a free hand, the party would undoubtedly come to power in Telangana.