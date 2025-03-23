Unseasonal rains wreak havoc in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The untimely rains accompanied by hailstorms, lightning and thunderstorms wreaked havoc in the state on Friday, not only bringing down the temperatures but also causing widespread destruction of crops. Five districts—Jagtial, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalle and Mancherial—experienced hailstorms, while Hyderabad among other places witnessed rains and thundershowers.

TGDPS reports indicated that the state recorded the highest rainfall of 54.5 MM in Serilingampally, followed by Sangareddy and Medchal-Malkajigir at 50.8 MM. A dip of 2°C was observed in the temperatures. In Bhadradri Kothagudem the temperature was recorded at 38.8°C, while Hyderabad’s maximum temperature was 36.6°C.

“A trough/wind discontinuity runs from central Chhatisgarh and neighbourhood to interior Maharashtra and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level; another trough/wind discontinuity from south Chhattisgarh to South Interior Karnataka across Telangana and North Interior Karnataka at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked, while one more north-south trough runs from North interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at 1.5 km above mean sea level,” the IMD stated on Saturday.

The department forecast that the maximum temperatures are going to drop by 2-3°C, thereafter a gradual rise in temperatures is expected.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places in Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda and other districts.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky. Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur towards evening or night.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 19°C respectively.