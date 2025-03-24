34 arrested for black market sale of SRH vs RR IPL tickets

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Malkajgiri have arrested 34 individuals over the past three days for illegally selling Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match on the black market.

According to Rachakonda police, the operation was initiated following a tip-off. During the crackdown, they seized a total of 138 tickets being sold at inflated prices. “Since only four tickets can be purchased per email ID online, these individuals exploited the system by buying tickets online and subsequently attempting to sell them illegally at higher rates,” an official told TNIE.

The investigation revealed that the original ticket prices for the stadium ranged from Rs 750 to Rs 2,750. However, the accused attempted to profit by selling these tickets at double the rates. Notably, tickets priced at Rs 8,000 were also available, but the accused did not attempt to sell those.

Authorities reported that two persons were apprehended on March 21, 14 on March 22, and another 18 on March 18. The accused included students, unemployed, and working professionals.