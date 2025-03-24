Advocate stabbed to death in Telangana

HYDERABAD: An advocate was allegedly killed by an electrician on March 24 due to a grudge held against him. The advocate had previously helped a woman register a case against the same person.

The deceased identified as Israel was killed by the alleged perpetrator Dastagiri.

According to the police, Dastagiri had allegedly been harassing a woman, who sought help from Israel. The lawyer accompanied the woman to the IS Sadan police station where a case was filed against Dastagiri.

Israel's daughter said that Dastagiri harboured a grudge against him.