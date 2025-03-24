Advocate stabbed to death in Telangana

HYDERABAD: An advocate was allegedly killed by an electrician on March 24 due to a grudge held against him. The advocate had previously helped a woman register a case against the same person.
The deceased identified as Israel was killed by the alleged perpetrator Dastagiri.
According to the police, Dastagiri had allegedly been harassing a woman, who sought help from Israel. The lawyer accompanied the woman to the IS Sadan police station where a case was filed against Dastagiri.
Israel's daughter said that Dastagiri harboured a grudge against him.
"Before attacking my father, he had asked nearby locals about my father's whereabouts, inquiring when he would be leaving home and where he was going," she said.
When Israel stepped out of his apartment, Dastagiri stabbed him.
The lawyer sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.
The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.