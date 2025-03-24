Delimitation row: Opposition enacting drama for political gains, says Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has alleged that the Congress is staging dramas on the delimitation issue by putting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the forefront, with the BRS partnering with them. He urged the people to reject the propaganda being spread by family-run parties.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Sunday, the BJP state president further alleged that the Congress and BRS were working together against the Union government and the saffron party.

Kishan claimed that these parties, along with the DMK, were trying to spread disinformation against the BJP to gain political advantage. He added that, with elections in Tamil Nadu approaching next year, the DMK is attempting to divert public attention from its alleged misrule and misdeeds. “As the BJP strengthens its presence in southern states, all these parties are hatching conspiracies,” he alleged, asserting that citizens of the southern states are ready to support the BJP.

The Union minister advised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to focus on fulfilling the promises made by the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections rather than “spreading falsehoods” about the Union government with respect to delimitation.

“So far, the Centre has not taken any decision on delimitation. Before the process begins, a census must be conducted. After that, the Union government will seek opinions from stakeholders. State governments also play a key role in the delimitation process. The Union government will ensure that no injustice is done to any state in delimitation,” Kishan said, asserting that Telangana will not face any injustice in the process.