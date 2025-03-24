Harish Rao urges Telangana government to aid farmers hit by unseasonal rains

SIDDIPET : Former minister T Harish Rao demanded that the government help the farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state.

He visited Lakshidevipally village in Narayanraopet mandal on Sunday and examined the damaged crops. Alleging that the Congress government cheated the farmers in the name of `2 lakh loan waiver extension, the BRS leader said, “Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao provided aid to farmers under Rythu Bandhu. Had this (Congress) government released Rythu Bandhu, the farmers would not have suffered like this.”

He added that the government had yet to release the aid for Kharif season and added that farmers had not received the crop insurance.

Harish accused CM A Revanth Reddy of speaking lies about loan waiver in the Assembly. “At present, there is no drought at all. The crops are drying due to the government’s negligence,” he alleged, requesting the government to send agriculture officers to the field to assess the total crop loss.