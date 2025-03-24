Telangana opposes Andhra Pradesh’s ‘illegal’ Polavaram expansion

HYDERABAD: Telangana irrigation officials have urged the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to discuss the proposed expansion of the Polavaram project by the Andhra Pradesh government to facilitate the Godavari-Banakacherla project. The PPA has convened a meeting on March 27 with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana officials to discuss interstate issues related to the project. However, Telangana has requested the PPA to include two additional points in the meeting agenda.

In a letter to the PPA chief executive officer, Telangana irrigation engineer-in-chief (ENC) G Anil Kumar has stated that in response to the meeting notice regarding the discussion of interstate issues related to the Polavaram project, two more points should be added to the agenda. He noted that the AP government has proposed an expansion of the Polavaram project to draw about 40,000 cusecs of water from the head sluice of the Right Main Canal (RMC).

“Andhra Pradesh cannot undertake such components or expansions to facilitate the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project without notifying the co-riparian states. These changes necessitate modifications to the gate operation schedule, deviating from the defined schedule under GWDTA, and are likely to cause adverse backwater submergence effects in upstream territories,” he said.

Telangana, in its previous correspondence, has strongly opposed any such expansions of the Polavaram project, stating that they violate Telangana’s riparian rights, Anil recalled.

The Telangana ENC further pointed out that in 2016, Andhra Pradesh initiated the Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project (PDMP) at a cost of Rs 6,020.15 crore. The state proceeded with the works under two packages after signing agreements with two agencies in 2018 and 2019, for Rs 2,281 crore and Rs 2,256 crore, respectively.

“This project is part of the interlinking component of the Godavari and Pennar rivers, from Harischandrapuram to Nekarikallu in Guntur district (AP), proposed in 2018. Due to stiff resistance from Telangana and other quarters, Andhra Pradesh declared that the project had been shelved,” Anil added.

Issue taken up with MoJS

However, in December 2024, Andhra Pradesh proposed the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project at an estimated cost of Rs 80,112 crore, which includes components of the PDMP along with additional elements, Anil said, adding that Telangana had already taken up the matter with the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS).