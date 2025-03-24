Telangana opposes Andhra Pradesh’s ‘illegal’ Polavaram expansion

HYDERABAD: Telangana irrigation officials have urged the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to discuss the proposed expansion of the Polavaram project by the Andhra Pradesh government to facilitate the Godavari-Banakacherla project. The PPA has convened a meeting on March 27 with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana officials to discuss interstate issues related to the project. However, Telangana has requested the PPA to include two additional points in the meeting agenda.
In a letter to the PPA chief executive officer, Telangana irrigation engineer-in-chief (ENC) G Anil Kumar has stated that in response to the meeting notice regarding the discussion of interstate issues related to the Polavaram project, two more points should be added to the agenda. He noted that the AP government has proposed an expansion of the Polavaram project to draw about 40,000 cusecs of water from the head sluice of the Right Main Canal (RMC).
“Andhra Pradesh cannot undertake such components or expansions to facilitate the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project without notifying the co-riparian states. These changes necessitate modifications to the gate operation schedule, deviating from the defined schedule under GWDTA, and are likely to cause adverse backwater submergence effects in upstream territories,” he said.
Telangana, in its previous correspondence, has strongly opposed any such expansions of the Polavaram project, stating that they violate Telangana’s riparian rights, Anil recalled.
The Telangana ENC further pointed out that in 2016, Andhra Pradesh initiated the Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project (PDMP) at a cost of Rs 6,020.15 crore. The state proceeded with the works under two packages after signing agreements with two agencies in 2018 and 2019, for Rs 2,281 crore and Rs 2,256 crore, respectively.
“This project is part of the interlinking component of the Godavari and Pennar rivers, from Harischandrapuram to Nekarikallu in Guntur district (AP), proposed in 2018. Due to stiff resistance from Telangana and other quarters, Andhra Pradesh declared that the project had been shelved,” Anil added.
Issue taken up with MoJS
However, in December 2024, Andhra Pradesh proposed the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project at an estimated cost of Rs 80,112 crore, which includes components of the PDMP along with additional elements, Anil said, adding that Telangana had already taken up the matter with the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS).
The top official emphasised that the ‘illegal expansions and constructions’ of Polavaram by Andhra Pradesh cannot be accepted, as the ownership of Polavaram rests with the Union government, and it is a national project.
He also pointed out that in April 2021, Andhra Pradesh undertook an unauthorised lift scheme from the dead storage of the Polavaram reservoir at an estimated cost of Rs 910 crore. The MoJS had advised Andhra Pradesh not to proceed with this lift scheme without obtaining the necessary approvals. However, to date, Andhra Pradesh has failed to submit the detailed project report for the scheme, Anil stated.
It is learned that the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to completing this work as a priority. Therefore, Anil urged the PPA to restrain the neighbouring state from proceeding with the project and requested that this issue also be discussed in the March 27 meeting.
NO RISE IN AYACUT
There is no proposal for the construction of a new regulator at Banakacherla Complex
AP has been following the agreement regarding water allocations between the two states since June 2015, which is being regulated by the KRMB
The project does not envisage any enhancement of ayacut, increase in canal dimensions, increase in utilisation or expansion of existing storage in the reservoirs.
AP has applied for environmental clearances for the Rayalaseema project as an amendment to the existing schemes