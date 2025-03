HYDERABAD: The Congress high command has resumed deliberations on the much-awaited expansion of the Telangana Cabinet which has six vacant berths.

Sources disclosed that the Cabinet expansion is likely to take place soon, possibly coinciding with the Telugu New Year, Ugadi.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal on Monday held a two-hour meeting to discuss the merits of aspirants with the TPCC top brass.

Those invited to the AICC headquarters in Delhi to attend the meeting included Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

Those in the know revealed that the high command sought opinions from the TPCC leadership on each aspirant and would take a final decision shortly. Sources also stated that those chosen are likely to be informed on the day of the oath-taking ceremony.

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge enquired about the implementation of the six guarantees - welfare schemes promised during the 2023 Assembly elections - development activities, the caste surveys, the passage of Bills to enhance BC reservations to 42%, the Young India Integrated Schools initiative, and the appointment of TPCC executive committees.