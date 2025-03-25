Andhra Pradesh seeking water for projects outside Krishna basin: Telangana

HYDERABAD: When the final arguments before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal resumed on Monday, the Telangana counsel alleged that AP was not seeking even a drop of water for projects inside Krishna basin.

He argued that AP wanted water for projects outside Krishna basin whereas Telangana was seeking allocation for water for projects inside Krishna basin only.

He rurther explained that Telangana was asking water for a single dry crop in the drought prone areas and not for wet crops in the new areas.

The final arguments before the Tribunal will continue till March 26.

Telangana senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan, while resuming the arguments, began with the explanation with regard to the scope of the further terms of reference referred to the Tribunal by the Central government for sharing of Krishna river waters.

He explained that as there is no inter-se division between the AP and Telangana, the issue has been referred to the Tribunal for determining allocation of waters between the two states.

Andhra Pradesh wants to continue the internal arrangement made by the earlier erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government between AP and TG. As they are skewed in favour of AP, the Telangana government wants a fresh arrangement for division of water, the counsel explained.

The sharing of water should be done on a ‘clean slate, tabula rasa’, taking into account the nationally and internationally accepted criteria for equitable apportionment of waters, the Telangana counsel said.

The per capita availability of water of Telangana is only 422 cubic meters per person per annum whereas national’s and AP’s are much more, he said.

Telangana counsel said that Andhra Pradesh has got 40 river basins wherein substantial self yields are available. But large drought prone areas in a deficit basin of Krishna in Telangana are craving for water for projects such as PRLIS. He said outside basin diversion as is being sought by AP, therefore, is not desirable.