Betting apps: Organisers join celebrities in list of accused

HYDERABAD: Continuing the crackdown on illegal betting, the Miyapur police on Monday submitted a memo to the Kukatpally court requesting that around 20 organisers be added to the list of accused - which was limited to celebrities promoting the betting apps - in the case.

Confirming this, a Cyberabad police official stated that the memo requested the court to list the organisers as accused along with the promoters.

It may be remembered that top actors, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Pranitha and Nidhhi Agerwal, along with 19 social media influencers, were booked on March 19 for promoting betting apps and websites.

According to the complaint, some of the accused had promoted only one website or app each, while others promoted multiple.

Anchor questioned over betting apps

The police have registered the case under BNS Sections 318(4), 112 r/w 49, and Sections 3, 3(A), 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act, along with Section 66(D) of the IT Act.

The complainant, businessman PM Phanindra Sharma, stated that while using social media platforms, particularly Instagram and Facebook, he came across several celebrities and influencers actively promoting illegal betting apps and websites.