Govt will not touch an inch of University of Hyderabad land, Minister Sridhar Babu assures House

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday asserted that the state government would not touch a single inch of the land pertaining to the University of Hyderabad (UoH). He also said that the university’s two lakes, and rocks will be protected.

“From the floor of this House, I would like to assure our honourable member Akbaruddin Owaisi, and others that we will never touch the two lakes and rocks which are part and parcel of UoH. And, I would like to give this assurance on behalf of the chief minister,” Sridhar Babu said.

Responding to the concerns raised by BJP MLA Payal Shankar and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Sridhar Babu said that he and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were alumni of UoH and they had utmost responsibility to safeguard the university land.

He said recently UoH vice-chancellor and registrar called on him and informed that the land in question did not belong to UoH. He said that the only concern of the V-C was to protect the lakes and rocks.

Indirectly referring to BJP, he said that the government was aware that the people from Delhi were provoking the university students to protest. He slammed the BJP leaders stating that they privatised institutions at the Centre, and opposing the move to generate revenues to implement welfare schemes.