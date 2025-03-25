Land registration charges in Telangana to go up soon

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that the land registration prices will be enhanced after the Bhu Bharati, the integrated land records management system, becomes operational.

During an informal chat with reporters in the lobbies of the State Legislative Assembly, the minister said that Bhu Bharati portal is almost ready and it will be rolled out at the earliest.

Srinivasa Reddy also said that Bhu Bharati pilot project will be launched in 15 different places to know if there will be any teething problems.

“Once Bhu Bharati becomes operational, the process of land registrations will be completed within 10 to 15 minutes as against 40 minutes it takes in the existing system,” he said.

On the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), the minister said that the scheme is receiving a good response, adding that currently there are no proposals to extend the deadline.

He said that the applicants can get a certificate after successful completion of LRS from Municipal Administration.

Stating that a few sub-registrars have acted as per their whims and fancies in the past and that they are being suspended now, he said that the government is implementing LRS to curtail the administrative excesses.

Need basis survey

Clearing the air over the survey maps being a mandatory norm for registrations, he said that the government will not conduct the survey on a massive scale, but will conduct a survey on a need basis at the time of registration of land parcels.

The minister said that around 1,000 surveyors would be recruited, and 6,000 additional surveyors will be given licences to meet the requirements. He said that the government is planning to recruit a surveyor and deputy surveyor in each mandal.