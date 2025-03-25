Lights out for shows at Warangal Fort after inauguration by Union Minister Kishan Reddy

WARANGAL: Barring the one show during the inauguration by Union minister G Kishan Reddy on March 6, 2024, the facade lighting, sound and projector system at Warangal Fort has not been operational. It was aimed at enhancing the visual appeal of Warangal Fort while providing infotainment options for visitors.

Officials said the lighting and sound system at the historical location has remained non-functional since March 7, 2024. Only one show was held — during the minister’s visit, they added. The Union government had allocated funds to showcase the culture and tradition of the historic fort, but tourists and visitors have been returning disappointed, unable to witness the special facade lighting and illumination show.

The officials had proposed that the architectural grandeur of the fort, particularly the four-sided Thoranam (arch) and the legacy of the Kakatiya dynasty, be highlighted through an integrated lighting and sound experience.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the facade illumination was intended to enhance the nighttime experience of visitors. The project was funded by the Indian Oil Foundation, which provided the lighting and sound system for Warangal Fort.

Speaking to TNIE, a fort staffer revealed that the lighting show is not operational due to the unavailability of a power supply. While the illumination system, lighting setup and projectors are in working condition, there is no electricity to run them.

For the Union minister’s visit, a temporary transformer was arranged but removed by electricity officials after the event.. Since then, the fort has had no power supply for the facade illumination, light show or sound system, he added.

Despite repeated attempts, TNIE was unable to reach Warangal Collector Dr Satya Sharada for a comment.