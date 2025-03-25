Telangana first state to record 100 per cent route optimisation

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan said that Telangana is the first state in the country to achieve 100 per cent route optimisation, leading to savings of around Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore of public money annually.

The commission was delivering a talk on the challenges in the Public Distribution System (PDS) at the International Leadership Programme (ILP) held at IIM Raipur. The two-day ILP was aimed at enhancing the governance and leadership skills of MLAs from Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting the key achievements of Civil Supplies department, he said that Telangana is currently implementing the Smart Fair Price Shops (Jan Poshan Kendras) and leveraging e-POS technology for efficient ration distribution.

He also delved into the introduction of weather forecast technology in paddy procurement, a pioneering move that won the SKOCH Award, 2024. He underscored that the crackdown on defaulters and pilferage, leading to the recovery of Rs 409 crore worth of rice and a nine-fold increase in PDS rice seizures.